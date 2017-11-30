Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL MT0001410100-PG -EX-DIVIDEND DATE




30.11.17 07:26
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
November 30, 2017.

Instrument Name: PG ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code: PG
ISIN: MT0001410100

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 00 356 21
244
051 for any questions you may have.


Aktuell
Aktuell
