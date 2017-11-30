Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0001410100-PG -EX-DIVIDEND DATE
30.11.17 07:26
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
November 30, 2017.
Instrument Name: PG ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code: PG
ISIN: MT0001410100
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 00 356 21
244
051 for any questions you may have.
