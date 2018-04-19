XMAL MT0000800103 - EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION

Erweiterte Funktionen


19.04.18 09:02
Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 4th May 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref:
2018/01/007 dated 19th April 2018.

Instrument Name: PFC ORD EUR 1.50
Short Code: PFC
ISIN: MT0000800103

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


