XMAL MT0000800103 - EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION

05.04.18 09:36
Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 18th April 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS
Ref: 2018/01/006 dated 5th April 2018.

Instrument Name: PFC ORD EUR 1.50
Short Code: PFC
ISIN: MT0000800103

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


