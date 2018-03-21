Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000800103 - EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION
21.03.18 09:48
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 4th April 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS
Ref: 2018/01/005 dated 21st March 2018.
Instrument Name: PFC ORD EUR 1.50
Short Code: PFC
ISIN: MT0000800103
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
