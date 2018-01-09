Erweiterte Funktionen



Inflations-Anleihe auf HICP/HVP. - XMAL MT0000800103 - EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION




09.01.18 09:09
Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 22nd January 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS
Ref: 2018/01/000 dated 9th January 2018.

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


