XMAL MT0000800103 EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION

21.11.17 08:20
Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 4th December 2017 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS
Ref: 2017/01/014 dated 21th November 2017.

Instrument Name: PFC ORD EUR 1.50
Short Code: PFC
ISIN: MT0000800103

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


