XMAL MT0000800103 EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION

Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has beenextended until 6th September 2017 as per Listing Authority Announcement TSRef: 2017/01/008 dated 24 August 2017.Instrument Name: PFC ORD EUR 1.50Short Code: PFCISIN: MT0000800103Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on0035621244051 for any questions you may have.ons you may have.