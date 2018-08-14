XMAL MT0000740101-TML-TML ORD EUR 0.50 EX-DIV DATE

Erweiterte Funktionen


Please note that the following security will be trading EX on Thursday 16
August 2018.
Please also note that all outstanding orders will be deleted after today's
trading session.

ISIN : MT0000740101
Instrument Name : TML ORD EUR 0.50
Symbol Code : TML

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


