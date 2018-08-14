Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000740101 - TML - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
14.08.18 13:15
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
August 16, 2018:
Instrument Name: TML ORD EUR 0.50
Short Code: TML
ISIN: MT0000740101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
