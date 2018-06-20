XMAL MT0000740101-TML-EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Erweiterte Funktionen
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
June 22, 2018.
Instrument Name: TML ORD EUR 0.50
Short Code: TML
ISIN: MT0000740101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
