XMAL MT0000740101-TML-EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
June 22, 2018.

Instrument Name: TML ORD EUR 0.50
Short Code: TML
ISIN: MT0000740101

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


