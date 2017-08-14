XMAL MT0000740101 - TML - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Erweiterte Funktionen


Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading cum-dividend on
August 15, 2017 and trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2017.

Instrument Name : TML ORD EUR 0.50
Short Code : TML
ISIN : MT0000740101

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


