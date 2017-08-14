Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000740101 - TML - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
14.08.17 14:24
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading cum-dividend on
August 15, 2017 and trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2017.
Instrument Name : TML ORD EUR 0.50
Short Code : TML
ISIN : MT0000740101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
August 15, 2017 and trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2017.
Instrument Name : TML ORD EUR 0.50
Short Code : TML
ISIN : MT0000740101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
Aktuell