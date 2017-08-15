XMAL MT0000610106 - MLT - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.08.17 08:55
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
August 17, 2017.

Instrument Name : MLT ORD B EUR 0.50
Short Code : MLT
ISIN : MT0000610106

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


