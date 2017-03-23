Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000610106 - MLT - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
23.03.17 16:29
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
27 March 2017.
Instrument Name : MLT ORD B EUR 0.50
Short Code : MLT
ISIN : MT0000610106
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
