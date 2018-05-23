Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000420126 - MDI - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
23.05.18 11:08
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
25 May 2018.
Instrument Name : MIDI ORD EUR 0.20
Short Code : MDI
ISIN : MT0000420126
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
