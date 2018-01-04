XMAL MT0000390105 - MTP - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.01.18 13:45
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
January 08, 2018.

Instrument Name : MTP ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code : MTP
ISIN : MT0000390105

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


