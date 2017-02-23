Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000390105-MTP-ADDITION TO CAPITAL
23.02.17 14:54
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument's issued share capital will
increase by 668,120 shares on 27 February 2017 due to the option to
shareholders of receiving the dividend by the issue of new shares.
Instrument Name : MTP ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code : MTP
ISIN : MT0000390105
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have
