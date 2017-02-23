XMAL MT0000390105-MTP-ADDITION TO CAPITAL

Kindly note that the following instrument's issued share capital willincrease by 668,120 shares on 27 February 2017 due to the option toshareholders of receiving the dividend by the issue of new shares.Instrument Name : MTP ORD EUR 0.25Short Code : MTPISIN : MT0000390105Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on0035621244051 for any questions you may have