XMAL MT0000351206 EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION




17.04.18 09:55
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 2nd May 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref:
2018/03/003 dated 17th April 2018.

Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025
Short Code: 6PM25
ISIN: MT0000351206

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


