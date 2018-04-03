Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL MT0000351206 - EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION




03.04.18 08:31
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 16th April 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS
Ref: 2018/03/002 dated 3rd April 2018.

Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025
Short Code: 6PM25
ISIN: MT0000351206

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


