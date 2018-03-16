Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000351206 - EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION
16.03.18 11:30
Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 2 April 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref:
2018/03/001 dated 16 March 2018.
Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025
Short Code: 6PM25
ISIN: MT0000351206
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
