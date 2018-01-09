Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL MT0000351206 - EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION




09.01.18 09:11
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 22nd January 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS
Ref: 2018/02/000 dated 9th January 2018.

Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025
Short Code: 6PM25
ISIN: MT0000351206

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


Aktuell
Aktuell
