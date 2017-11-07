XMAL MT0000351206 - EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION

Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has beenextended until 20th November 2017 as per Listing Authority Announcement TSRef: 2017/02/015 dated 7th November 2017.Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025Short Code: 6PM25ISIN: MT0000351206Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on0035621244051 for any questions you may have.