XMAL MT0000351206 EXTENSION OF SUSPENSION




Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been
extended until 6th September 2017 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS
Ref: 2017/02/009 dated 24 August 2017.

Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025
Short Code: 6PM25
ISIN: MT0000351206

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


