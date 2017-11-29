Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000290115 - EX-CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT
29.11.17 14:50
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-bonus on 1
December 2017
Instrument Name: STS ORD EUR 0.275
Short Code: STS
ISIN: MT0000290115
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
