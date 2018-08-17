XMAL MT0000250101 - MIA - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Erweiterte Funktionen


Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
21st August, 2018.

Instrument Name: MIA ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code: MIA
ISIN: MT0000250101

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


