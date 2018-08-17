Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000250101 - MIA - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
17.08.18 15:27
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
21st August, 2018.
Instrument Name: MIA ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code: MIA
ISIN: MT0000250101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
21st August, 2018.
Instrument Name: MIA ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code: MIA
ISIN: MT0000250101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
Aktuell