XMAL MT0000250101 - MIA - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

03.04.18 14:12
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
April 05, 2018.

Instrument Name: MIA ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code: MIA
ISIN: MT0000250101

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


