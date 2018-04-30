XMAL MT0000180100 FIM RIGHTS ISSUE

Erweiterte Funktionen


Kindly note that the capital adjustment due to a Rights Issue for the
below-mentioned instrument will become effective on Wednesday 2 May 2018.
Please note that the order book will not be deleted.

Instrument Name : FIM ORD USD 0.50
Short Code : FIM
ISIN : MT0000180100

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


