XMAL MT0000120106 PZC EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
April 27, 2018.

Instrument Name: PZC ORD EUR 0.20
Short Code: PZC
ISIN: MT0000120106

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


