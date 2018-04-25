Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000120106 PZC EX-DIVIDEND DATE
25.04.18 14:24
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
April 27, 2018.
Instrument Name: PZC ORD EUR 0.20
Short Code: PZC
ISIN: MT0000120106
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
