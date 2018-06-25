Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000110107 - IHI - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
25.06.18 15:31
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
June 27, 2018.
Instrument Name: IHI ORD EUR 1.00
Short Code: IHI
ISIN: MT0000110107
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
