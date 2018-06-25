XMAL MT0000110107 - IHI - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Erweiterte Funktionen


Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
June 27, 2018.

Instrument Name: IHI ORD EUR 1.00
Short Code: IHI
ISIN: MT0000110107

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


