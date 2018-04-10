Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000090101 - GO - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
10.04.18 15:23
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
April 12, 2018.
Instrument Name: GO ORD EUR 0.582343
Short Code: GO
ISIN: MT0000090101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
