XMAL MT0000090101 - GO - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
28.03.17 15:21
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
30 March 2017.
Instrument Name : GO ORD EUR 0.582343
Short Code : GO
ISIN : MT0000090101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
