XMAL MT0000070103 - SFC - EX-DIVIDEND DATE




17.05.18 17:03
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
21st May 2018.

Instrument Name: SFC ORD EUR 0.30
Short Code: SFC
ISIN: MT0000070103

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 00 356 21
244 051 for any questions you may have.


