XMAL MT0000050105 - MMS - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

24.04.18 11:52
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
April 26, 2018.

Instrument Name: MMS ORD EUR 0.21
Short Code: MMS
ISIN: MT0000050105

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


