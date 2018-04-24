Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000050105 - MMS - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
24.04.18 11:52
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
April 26, 2018.
Instrument Name: MMS ORD EUR 0.21
Short Code: MMS
ISIN: MT0000050105
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
