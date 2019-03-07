Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000040106 - LOM - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
07.03.19 19:22
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
March 11, 2019.
Instrument Name : LOM ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code : LOM
ISIN : MT0000040106
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
