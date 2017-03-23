XMAL MT0000040106 - LOM - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.03.17 16:30
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
March 27, 2017.

Instrument Name : LOM ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code : LOM
ISIN : MT0000040106

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


17:00 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA E6R: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
16:37 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA US456837AH61: AUSSETZUNG/SUS [...]
16:30 , Xetra Newsboard
16:29 , Xetra Newsboard
XMAL MT0000610106 - MLT - EX-DIVIDE [...]
16:26 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA H AUFHEBUNG VON AMTS WEGEN [...]
