XMAL MT0000030107-HSB-HSB ORD EUR 0.30-EX-DIV DATE
14.08.18 14:33
Xetra Newsboard
Please note that the following security will be trading EX on Thursday 16
August 2018.
Please also note that all outstanding orders will be deleted after today's
trading session.
ISIN : MT000030107
Instrument Name : HSBC ORD EUR 0.30
Symbol Code : HSB
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
