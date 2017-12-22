Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL MT0000020116 BOV RIGHTS ISSUE




22.12.17 09:57
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note the capital adjustment due to a Rights Issue for the
below-mentioned instrument that will become effective on Wednesday, 27
December 2017.
Please also note that the order book will not be deleted.

Instrument Name: BOV ORD EUR 1.00
Short Code: BOV
ISIN: MT0000020116

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


Aktuell
Blockchain-Payment-Plattform - Neuer 635% Blockchain Hot Stock
nach 5.867% mit Hive Blockchain und 12.260% mit Global Blockchain und 29.900% mit AIDA Minerals  
 
Planet Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Börsenstar startet neuen Erfolgsdeal - Neuer 352% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 4.367% mit Cannabis Wheaton, 27.900% mit Aurora und 87.300% mit Canopy Growth

CannaRoyalty Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22.12.17 , Xetra Newsboard
SEQUENCE NUMBERS OF ONLINE TRANSAC [...]
22.12.17 , Xetra Newsboard
SEQUENCE NUMBERS OF ONLINE TRANSAC [...]
22.12.17 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA FRA: DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS [...]
22.12.17 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA 3KF: WIEDERAUFNAHME/RESUMPT [...]
22.12.17 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA ISIN CHANGE
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...