XMAL MT0000020116 BOV RIGHTS ISSUE
22.12.17 09:57
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note the capital adjustment due to a Rights Issue for the
below-mentioned instrument that will become effective on Wednesday, 27
December 2017.
Please also note that the order book will not be deleted.
Instrument Name: BOV ORD EUR 1.00
Short Code: BOV
ISIN: MT0000020116
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
