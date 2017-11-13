XMAL MT0000012808 - NOTIFICATION TO ENTER ISIN

Erweiterte Funktionen


13.11.17 11:33
Kindly note that only for today 13.11.2017 instrument G23C - 1.4% Malta
Government Stock 2023 (III) shall be entered as MT0000012808.

Instrument Name: 1.4% Malta Government Stock 2023 (III)
Short Code: G23C
ISIN: MT0000012808

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


