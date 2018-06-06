Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000011461 - NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION
06.06.18 07:58
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with effect
from Wednesday 6th June 2018 as per Notice to Members 41 of 2018.
Instrument Name: 7% MGS 2018 (III)
Short Code: G18C
ISIN: MT0000011461
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
