XMAL MAL:New Instruments available on XETRA - 24.02.2017-001
24.02.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
24.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
24.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT A1712 XMAL MT3000011036 28 DAY TB 230217-230317 MSB0 BON EUR N
CT C1734 XMAL MT3200012255 182 DAY TB 230217-240817 MSB0 BON EUR N
CT G23CA XMAL MT0000012782 1.4% MGS 2023 (III) R MSB1 BON EUR N
CT G23CB XMAL MT0000012790 1.4% MGS 2023 (III) I MSB1 BON EUR N
CT G27AA XMAL MT0000012816 1.5% MGS 2027 (I) R MSB1 BON EUR N
CT G27AB XMAL MT0000012824 1.5% MGS 2027 (I) I MSB1 BON EUR N
CT G35AA XMAL MT0000012840 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) R MSB1 BON EUR N
CT G35AB XMAL MT0000012857 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) I MSB1 BON EUR N
