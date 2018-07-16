XMAL MAL:New Instruments available on XETRA - 17.07.2018-001

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.07.18 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
17.07.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
17.07.2018

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT G28C XMAL MT0000012907 7% MGS 2028 (III) MSB1 BON EUR N


Bitte warten...