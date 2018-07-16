Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MAL:New Instruments available on XETRA - 17.07.2018-001
17.07.18 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
17.07.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
17.07.2018
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT G28C XMAL MT0000012907 7% MGS 2028 (III) MSB1 BON EUR N
17.07.2018
XFRA DKA: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
XFRA 74S: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION