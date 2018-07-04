XMAL IT0005222325 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.07.18 09:02
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with
immediate effect from today Wednesday 4th July 2018.

Instrument Name: SFA ORD EUR 1.00
Short Code: SFA
ISIN: IT0005222325

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


