Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL IT0005222325 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION
04.07.18 09:02
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with
immediate effect from today Wednesday 4th July 2018.
Instrument Name: SFA ORD EUR 1.00
Short Code: SFA
ISIN: IT0005222325
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
immediate effect from today Wednesday 4th July 2018.
Instrument Name: SFA ORD EUR 1.00
Short Code: SFA
ISIN: IT0005222325
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
Aktuell