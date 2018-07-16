Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL H XMAL: RESUMPTION OF TRADING




16.07.18 12:58
Xetra Newsboard

Emergency Information MIC: XMAL

Trading in the market (MIC: XMAL) will be resumed.

The restart procedure will take place with the following trading schedule:

Start Pretrading (for all instruments) 13:00 CET
Earliest start of Auction Call Phase: 13:30 CET

Please do not hesitate to contact +356 21 244 051 for any questions you
may have.


Aktuell
Riesendeal - Next big Thing im Cannabis-Sektor
Neuer 638% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200 mit Aurora Cannabis und 168.180% mit Canopy Growth

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Exklusiver Riesendeal - Starke Quartalszahlen in Kürze. 2.332% Cannabis Hot Stock

FinCanna Capital Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:03 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA 74S: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
14:35 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA 18H: WIEDERAUFNAHME/RESUMPT [...]
12:58 , Xetra Newsboard
XMAL H XMAL: RESUMPTION OF TRADING
12:26 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA ZERTIFIKATEBOERSE SUSPENSION [...]
12:23 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA BVF: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...