Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL H XMAL: RESUMPTION OF TRADING
16.07.18 12:58
Xetra Newsboard
Emergency Information MIC: XMAL
Trading in the market (MIC: XMAL) will be resumed.
The restart procedure will take place with the following trading schedule:
Start Pretrading (for all instruments) 13:00 CET
Earliest start of Auction Call Phase: 13:30 CET
Please do not hesitate to contact +356 21 244 051 for any questions you
may have.
Trading in the market (MIC: XMAL) will be resumed.
The restart procedure will take place with the following trading schedule:
Start Pretrading (for all instruments) 13:00 CET
Earliest start of Auction Call Phase: 13:30 CET
Please do not hesitate to contact +356 21 244 051 for any questions you
may have.