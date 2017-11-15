Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL H FAILURE - MEMBER ACTION REQUIRED




15.11.17 13:13
Xetra Newsboard

Failure - Member Action required

Emergency Information MIC: XMAL

Due to technical reason, it is necessary to restart the FIX Gateways of
the trading system Xetra (i.e. primary and secondary). Please take into
account the followings:
- the restart of the both sides (primary and secondary Gateways) will be
sequentially executed so that one side is available to connect to at all
times
- the primary side will be restarted earliest from 13:15 (CET). Duration
of restart is ca. 10 minutes
- the secondary side will be restarted earliest from 13:45 (CET). Duration
of restart is ca. 10 minutes
- the members are requested to perform the failover procedure to connect
to the available gateway

We will keep you informed about the further development in the Newsboard
as well as on www.xetra.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact your TKAM in case of further questions.


Aktuell
Übernahme - Starkes Kaufsignal - 100% in 10 Tagen!
Neuer 1.513% Gold Hot Stock Astorius Resources Ltd.!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1,91 Mio. t Lithium (LCE) - 19,1 Mrd. $ Marktwert! Neuer 464% Lithium Hot Stock nach 1.260% mit Power Metals und 1.864% mit MGX Minerals!

E3 Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:57 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA CDG: WIEDERAUFNAHME/RESUMPT [...]
13:53 , Xetra Newsboard
XMAL H FAILURE FIXED
13:53 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA H STOERUNG BEHOBEN
13:13 , Xetra Newsboard
XMAL H FAILURE - MEMBER ACTION REQ [...]
13:13 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA CDG: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...