XMAL H FAILURE - MEMBER ACTION REQUIRED

Failure - Member Action requiredEmergency Information MIC: XMALDue to technical reason, it is necessary to restart the FIX Gateways ofthe trading system Xetra (i.e. primary and secondary). Please take intoaccount the followings:- the restart of the both sides (primary and secondary Gateways) will besequentially executed so that one side is available to connect to at alltimes- the primary side will be restarted earliest from 13:15 (CET). Durationof restart is ca. 10 minutes- the secondary side will be restarted earliest from 13:45 (CET). Durationof restart is ca. 10 minutes- the members are requested to perform the failover procedure to connectto the available gatewayWe will keep you informed about the further development in the Newsboardas well as on www.xetra.com.Please do not hesitate to contact your TKAM in case of further questions.