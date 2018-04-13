XMAL H CORRECTION: RESUMPTION OF TRADING (MIC: XMAL)

Emergency Information MIC: XMALTrading in the market (MIC: XMAL) will be resumed.The restart procedure will take place with the following trading schedule:Start Pretrading (for all instruments) not before 11:30 CETEarliest start of Auction Call Phase: 11:45 CETMinimum duration of Auction Call for all instruments Phase for is 5 min.Please do not hesitate to contact +356 21 244 051 for any questions youmay have.