XMAL H CORRECTION: RESUMPTION OF TRADING (MIC: XMAL)




13.04.18 11:15
Trading in the market (MIC: XMAL) will be resumed.

The restart procedure will take place with the following trading schedule:

Start Pretrading (for all instruments) not before 11:30 CET
Earliest start of Auction Call Phase: 11:45 CET

Minimum duration of Auction Call for all instruments Phase for is 5 min.

Please do not hesitate to contact +356 21 244 051 for any questions you
may have.


