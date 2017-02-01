XL Group plc Bottom Line Retreats 34% In Q4
01.02.17 22:40
dpa-AFX
DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - XL Group plc (XL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit dropped to $128.44 million, or $0.47 per share. This was lower than $195.03 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.45 billion. This was up from $2.38 billion last year.
XL Group plc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $128.44 Mln. vs. $195.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,93 $
|37,57 $
|0,36 $
|+0,96%
|01.02./22:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG982941046
|A2ANWT
|38,64 $
|30,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,725 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|NYSE
|37,93 $
|+0,96%
|22:02
|Stuttgart
|34,984 €
|0,00%
|15:50
|Berlin
|33,225 €
|-0,33%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|33,186 €
|-0,45%
|09:09
|Düsseldorf
|33,175 €
|-0,47%
|09:33