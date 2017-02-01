XL Group plc Bottom Line Retreats 34% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "XL Group":

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - XL Group plc (XL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its profit dropped to $128.44 million, or $0.47 per share. This was lower than $195.03 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.45 billion. This was up from $2.38 billion last year.

XL Group plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $128.44 Mln. vs. $195.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM