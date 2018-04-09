Erweiterte Funktionen



7,5% Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk . - XFRA ZRW1, DE000A13SAD4: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




09.04.18 16:51
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
NEUE ZWL ZAHNRADW. 15/21 DE000A13SAD4 10.04.2018 HZE/EOT
NEUE ZWL ZAHNRADW. 14/19 ZRW1 DE000A1YC1F9 10.04.2018 HZE/EOT


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
105,70 € 105,70 € -   € 0,00% 09.04./16:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A13SAD4 A13SAD 107,49 € 91,30 €
Werte im Artikel
103,45 plus
0,00%
105,70 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		107,468 € 0,00%  13:28
Berlin 106,80 € +1,01%  16:20
München 106,771 € +0,75%  16:10
Düsseldorf 105,75 € 0,00%  17:30
Frankfurt 105,70 € 0,00%  09:04
Hamburg 105,70 € 0,00%  10:07
Hannover 105,71 € 0,00%  09:01
Stuttgart 105,72 € -0,03%  15:20
