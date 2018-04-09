Erweiterte Funktionen
7,5% Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk . - XFRA ZRW1, DE000A13SAD4: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
09.04.18 16:51
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
NEUE ZWL ZAHNRADW. 15/21 DE000A13SAD4 10.04.2018 HZE/EOT
NEUE ZWL ZAHNRADW. 14/19 ZRW1 DE000A1YC1F9 10.04.2018 HZE/EOT
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
NEUE ZWL ZAHNRADW. 15/21 DE000A13SAD4 10.04.2018 HZE/EOT
NEUE ZWL ZAHNRADW. 14/19 ZRW1 DE000A1YC1F9 10.04.2018 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,70 €
|105,70 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.04./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A13SAD4
|A13SAD
|107,49 €
|91,30 €
Werte im Artikel
103,45
0,00%
105,70
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|107,468 €
|0,00%
|13:28
|Berlin
|106,80 €
|+1,01%
|16:20
|München
|106,771 €
|+0,75%
|16:10
|Düsseldorf
|105,75 €
|0,00%
|17:30
|Frankfurt
|105,70 €
|0,00%
|09:04
|Hamburg
|105,70 €
|0,00%
|10:07
|Hannover
|105,71 €
|0,00%
|09:01
|Stuttgart
|105,72 €
|-0,03%
|15:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.