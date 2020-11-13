Erweiterte Funktionen
Aurelia Metals - XFRA : YTR: Aussetzung/Suspension
13.11.20 11:16
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AURELIA METALS YTR AU000000AMI1 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,308 €
|0,308 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000AMI1
|A115FX
|0,39 €
|0,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,308 €
|0,00%
|12.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,45 $
|+15,38%
|09.11.20
|Stuttgart
|0,304 €
|-0,65%
|12.11.20
|Frankfurt
|0,30 €
|-0,66%
|08:06
|Berlin
|0,302 €
|-0,66%
|12.11.20
|Hamburg
|0,302 €
|-1,31%
|12.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|163
|** Das Rohstoffperformancedep.
|03.06.20
|3
|Aurelia Metals WKN: A115FX
|28.09.16
|677
|YTC Resources - Ein schlafend.
|03.02.14