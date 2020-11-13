Erweiterte Funktionen



DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AURELIA METALS YTR AU000000AMI1 BAW/UFN

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,308 € 0,308 € -   € 0,00% 13.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000AMI1 A115FX 0,39 € 0,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,308 € 0,00%  12.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,45 $ +15,38%  09.11.20
Stuttgart 0,304 € -0,65%  12.11.20
Frankfurt 0,30 € -0,66%  08:06
Berlin 0,302 € -0,66%  12.11.20
Hamburg 0,302 € -1,31%  12.11.20
  = Realtime
