Erweiterte Funktionen
YASKAWA ELEC. UNSP. AD. - XFRA : YEC0: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
24.02.22 09:58
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US9850871057 YEC0 Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,51 €
|68,72 €
|-3,21 €
|-4,67%
|24.02./10:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9850871057
|A1W0AV
|92,62 €
|65,51 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|79,11 $
|-1,51%
|23.02.22
|Frankfurt
|65,51 €
|-4,67%
|08:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.