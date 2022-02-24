Erweiterte Funktionen



YASKAWA ELEC. UNSP. AD. - XFRA : YEC0: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




24.02.22 09:58
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US9850871057 YEC0 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

