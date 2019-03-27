Erweiterte Funktionen
variabel Total nachrangige 16/u. - XFRA XS1195201931,XS1413581205: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
27.03.19 10:05
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
TOTAL 15/UND. XS1195201931 28.03.2019 HZE/EOT
TOTAL 16/UND. XS1413581205 28.03.2019 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|108,525 €
|107,90 €
|0,625 €
|+0,58%
|27.03./11:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1413581205
|A181S8
|110,56 €
|104,46 €
103,36
+0,99%
108,53
+0,58%
