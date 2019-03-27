Erweiterte Funktionen



variabel Total nachrangige 16/u. - XFRA XS1195201931,XS1413581205: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




27.03.19 10:05
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
TOTAL 15/UND. XS1195201931 28.03.2019 HZE/EOT
TOTAL 16/UND. XS1413581205 28.03.2019 HZE/EOT


