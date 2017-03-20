Erweiterte Funktionen
ARROW GL.FIN. 14/21 FLR - XFRA XS1132462786: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
20.03.17 16:53
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
ARROW GL.FIN. 14/21 FLR XS1132462786 21.03.2017 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,39 €
|104,39 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.03./15:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1132462786
|A1ZR3D
|105,26 €
|98,20 €
